Mohammed Rimi, Nigerian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, has revealed that 446 Nigerians are currently serving different terms in the UAE prisons.
The ambassador, in a statement, said the 446 Nigerians are serving different jail terms, for crimes ranging from possession of hard drugs to engaging …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GfviPJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
The ambassador, in a statement, said the 446 Nigerians are serving different jail terms, for crimes ranging from possession of hard drugs to engaging …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GfviPJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[86]