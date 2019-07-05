JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Ambode is under investigation, says EFCC - The Cable

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says Akinwunmi Ambode, former governor of Lagos state, is under investigation.
Agents of the anti-graft agency raided the residence of the former governor on Tuesday.
Tony Orilade, EFCC spokesman, had told TheCable that the presence of the operatives at the home of Ambode was ‘’part of the investigation’’.
AMBO.PNG

READ MORE
 
[102]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top