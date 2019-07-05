Anti-graft operatives on Tuesday morning entered the residence of former Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, raiding the building as part of an ongoing corruption investigation.
PREMIUM TIMES confirmed from EFCC spokesperson, Tony Orilade, that Mr Ambode is under a corruption probe, a few months after he left office.
The residence of Mr Ambode in his hometown of Epe was being searched as of 9:35 a.m. when Mr Orilade confirmed the development
