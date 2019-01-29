The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday urged Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to appear before it within one week on the controversy concerning this year’s budget.
The 2019 Appropriation Bill has not been presented to the lawmakers, causing hot disagreement between the Executive and the Legislature.Last month, the governor sent …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2RmwzqL
Get More Nigeria Political News
The 2019 Appropriation Bill has not been presented to the lawmakers, causing hot disagreement between the Executive and the Legislature.Last month, the governor sent …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2RmwzqL
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]