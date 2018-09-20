The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
The governor arrived at about 2.45pm for the meeting with the President. After the meeting, Governor Ambode declined to speak to …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2Di0kqH
Get More Nigeria Political News
The governor arrived at about 2.45pm for the meeting with the President. After the meeting, Governor Ambode declined to speak to …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2Di0kqH
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]