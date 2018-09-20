Politics Ambode Visits Buhari In Abuja – Channels Television

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The governor arrived at about 2.45pm for the meeting with the President. After the meeting, Governor Ambode declined to speak to …



