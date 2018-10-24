World America be ashamed – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
We are held hostage and have become unwilling captives of the taboo world of pornography and the murkiness it conjures.

As the U.S. president and leader of the free world, Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels, a sex worker, hurl slurs at each other we cannot help but feel contaminated, if not violated, by the splatter and spray.....



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2q9Htow

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top