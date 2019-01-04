Metro Amina Zakari appointed INEC head of collation centre – Nigerians react – Laila’s Blog

#1
Amina Zakari has been appointed by INEC as the head the collation centre for the 2019 general elections. This has led to many reactions from Nigerians.

Mrs. Amina Zakari, is said by many to be a niece of President Muhammadu Buhari, and her appointment as …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2RyfcqU

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top