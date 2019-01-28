Featured Thread #1
As part of its commitment to transparency during next month’s poll, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has excluded all its National Commissioners, including the controversial Amina Zakari, from the collation of presidential poll results and other strands of elections. The commission has also decided to throw open its …
