Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state, has lashed out at Nigerians spreading the reports that Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will deal with him. There have been talks on President Muhammadu Buhari banking on Amosun and some former loyalists of Tinubu to deliver the south-west for him in 2019 in the event that he seeks reelection and does not get the backing of Tinubu; THE CABLE reports. Amosun said he was not bothered by so many reports written about him, describing the authors as “traitors and cowards”. “We have responsibilities to govern, please don’t be distracted by somebody said this or that,” he said to his cabinet. If you want something, there are several ways of getting it, imagine people said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will finish me in Lagos and I said, don’t worry they ‘don’t know what they are saying’. “I am from Ogun state, what will happen in another place I don’t know and I don’t talk about what I do not know. Asiwaju that you see, not money, he didn’t give me any money, and I say it often that when I needed him, he stood by me. “I talk to him, despite all of those things people will want to say, I think they are afraid to write something about what we are doing and what we are not doing.”