Despite the record number of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) collected ahead of this year’s general elections, Nigeria recorded lower voters turnout in the February 23 presidential election, compared to that of 2015.
It was the climax of a trend that started in 2007 when voters turnout dropped …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ERd0Uq
Get More Nigeria Political News
It was the climax of a trend that started in 2007 when voters turnout dropped …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ERd0Uq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]