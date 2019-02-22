Featured Thread #1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday released the final breakdown of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) collected before Saturday’s presidential election.
A total of 72.8 million PVCs have been collected across the country as at February 11, with Lagos and Kano leading. The INEC boss, Mahmood …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2tvAQhU
