The Anambra State House Of Assembly has passed a bill that seeks the reduction in the expenses of organising funeral and burial rites in the state, and to prosecute offenders.Sponsored by Hon. Charles Ezeani, the member representing Anaocha 11 constituency, the bill was passed after due consideration by House during Wednessday's plenary session.The just passed bill provides that in the event of death, no person shall deposit any corpse in the mortuary or any place beyond two months from the day of the death.