The St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, has released the names of worshippers who died in the Sunday attack by some gunmen. The church said 13 people had been confirmed dead so far, adding that those injured were receiving treatment in different hospitals in the state. A statement by the Diocesan Bishop of Nnewi, Most Rev. Hilary Paul Odili Okeke, said 22 worshippers survived the attack. The bishop, who solicited funds from members of the public for the treatment of the survivors, promised that the funds would be judiciously used. He said, “Anybody, parish, institution, company, society, association or group that would like to join the diocese in providing assistance to the victims and their families can send their contributions. We shall keep accurate records of contribution and distribution of the funds.” Okeke gave the names of the 13 dead victims as: 1. Cyprian Ikegwuonu, 2. Hyacinth Oramadike, 3. Cecilia Ewin, 4. Eunice Akanigbo, 5. Rose Okoye, 6. Anulika Obunadike, 7. Uchenna Obunadike, 8. Anthonia Ufondu and 9. Oluchukwu Uhelu Others are 10. Christiana Igbeja, 11. Udeze Pauline, 12. Victoria Uzokwe and 13. Florence Nweke. 22 survivors as Ikegwuonu Caroline, Nwakile Anthonia, Okoye Odinaka, Okoye Patricia, Isaac Chinedu, Oramadike Chinagorom, Oramadike Chinecherem, Udegbunam Chidinma, Ndulue Samuel, Udegbunam Obiageli, Ugochi Obiajulu Chukwueloka Chineze. Oramadike Chioma, Azuka Basil, Oramadike Chiamaka, Uchechukwu Chukwueloka, Nwanya Ngozi, Ngwuta Chinemelum, Asomba Chukwudum, Nnudule Leonard, Muomah Michael and Oramadike Favour.