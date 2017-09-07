A business man in Anambra, Dr. Richard Ndubuaku, has sued the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja over their plan to boycott the Anambra elections He is seeking for an injunction from the court in the suit with number FHC/ABJ/ CS/756/2017 to restrain Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB from boycotting the Anambra State governorship election scheduled to hold on November 18. According to Ndubuaku, Kanu and IPOB boycotting the election will cause him and other businessmen irreparable damages. In an affidavit he deposed to support the suit, the plaintiff told the court that Kanu and other IPOB members have repeatedly made utterances and threats to stop any form of election in Anambra State and Igbo land. “The defendants (1st and 2nd) are capable of carrying out their threat, and if this happens, many lives will be lost. And properties destroyed, which will include that of the plaintiff. “If the defendants are not restrained, it may lead to confrontation. With other law abiding citizens, who insist on electing their governor and a clash with the defendants will occasion bloodbath as there would be total breakdown of law and order,” Ndubuaku averred. Besides, he prayed the court for an order restraining Kanu and IPOB from further harassing or intimidating eligible voters in Anambra State or mobilising their members to scuttle the planned election. Equally cited as defendants in the suit were the Inspector General of Police, the Commandant General Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. Meanwhile, when the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, Justice Babatunde Quadri who is sitting as the vacation Judge, declined to issue ex-parte order as he was prayed to do by the plaintiff.