Congratulations to Anita Joseph and her partner Fisayo Michael!
The actress took to her Instagram yesterday to share their first public photos together, with a long note in which she talked about their love, her dedication to him, and their future together....
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/30RvZaO
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The actress took to her Instagram yesterday to share their first public photos together, with a long note in which she talked about their love, her dedication to him, and their future together....
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/30RvZaO
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]