1. She had contested in a beauty pageant before and had won the title of Miss Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), in 2014
2. She’s 6ft 2Inches (such a tall lady)
3. Her Birthday is August 14th
4. She is 23 Years Old
5. Her skin is dripped in melanin sauce..pretty lady�
6.She has gotten her PVC� (see picture via link)
7. She’s a graduate from Igbinedion University, Okada. Graduated in 2016
8. She has a female accessory fashion line called The Uzo Brand
9. She is a Laboratory Scientist deeply interested public health
