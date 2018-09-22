Entertainment Anita Ukah: Top 9 Things To Know About The New Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria - Nairaland Forum

#1
1. She had contested in a beauty pageant before and had won the title of Miss Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), in 2014

2. She’s 6ft 2Inches (such a tall lady)


3. Her Birthday is August 14th


4. She is 23 Years Old

5. Her skin is dripped in melanin sauce..pretty lady�


6.She has gotten her PVC� (see picture via link)


7. She’s a graduate from Igbinedion University, Okada. Graduated in 2016

8. She has a female accessory fashion line called The Uzo Brand

9. She is a Laboratory Scientist deeply interested public health
 

Attachments

[86]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top