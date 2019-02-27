Metro Another Attack in Sokoto! – INFORMATION NIGERIA

Sixteen people have been confirmed dead in a fresh attack in Sokoto. The armed men attacked three villages in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Governor of the state confirmed the attack was on Monday Night and the villages affected were Dalijan, Rakkoni, and Kalhu. …



