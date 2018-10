Alaafin of Oyo and his wives After welcoming 2 sets of twins in February 2018, the Alaafin of Oyo has again welcomed another set, this time with wife Queen Anu. She shared the news on her Instagram, along with a photo of the twins, writing: Oh Lord! Who am …Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2yWv7nz Get More Nigeria Metro News