Sports Anthony Joshua In Talks To Fight Joseph Parker

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 8, 2017 at 4:48 PM.

    Britain’s Anthony Joshua and New Zealander Joseph Parker are keen to fight each other in a heavyweight title clash early next year, but the finances have to be right for both boxers, Parker’s promoter said on Wednesday.

    Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight titles, while Parker holds the WBO crown. American Deontay Wilder holds the WBC title.

    “Eddie Hearn and I have exchanged emails,” David Higgins told reporters in Auckland about talks with Joshua’s promoter.

    “My message was Joe would fight Joshua next and Hearn’s message was that Joshua would fight Parker next.

    “It’s now a question of the deal and money.”

    Higgins said if they were able to agree to a fight it would probably be next March or April.

    He added he had also been in talks with Wilder’s camp.

    The American knocked out Bermane Stiverne in New York last Saturday and then accused Joshua of ‘dodging’ a showdown.

    “They have put a figure on the table. It wasn’t enough,” Higgins said. “If they put the right amount of money on the table we will go to America to fight Wilder.”

    British media have reported that Joshua had indicated he would like to fight Wilder by the middle of 2018.

    Parker’s trainer, Kevin Barry, said he was keen to get the 25-year-old in the ring as soon as possible against the Briton.


