Chelsea FC coach, Antonio Conte has commended his team's solid display in their win over Leicester City FC. The Blues have now won 3 matches in a row. In his words ''I believe this is a good day for my team and a good day for Morata too as it is always important for strikers to score. ''N'Golo Kante was amazing but we are used to seeing that because he's an incredible player. ''Three wins in a row is a good result for my team especially after the Burnley defeat. Goals from Alvaro Morata and N'golo Kante secured the win for the Blues