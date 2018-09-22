The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the polling unit of its pioneer national chairman Bisi Akande.
Chief Akande who voted at his Polling Unit 12, Ward 4, Ita Aewogbade, Ila local government area could not help the ruling party …
Read more via Naija.ng – Nigeria news. – https://ift.tt/2znw9KW
Get More Nigeria Political News
Chief Akande who voted at his Polling Unit 12, Ward 4, Ita Aewogbade, Ila local government area could not help the ruling party …
Read more via Naija.ng – Nigeria news. – https://ift.tt/2znw9KW
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]