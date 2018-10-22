Senatorial and House of Representatives’ aspirants, who lost out in the recent controversial primaries on the platforms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State, have defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to pursue their political ambitions....
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2yrDY1i
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2yrDY1i
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[137]