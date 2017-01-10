The All Progressive Congress, APC, has welcomed the removal of Ali Ndume as the Senate Leader in the Red Chamber. In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, APC said it viewed the development as a concrete expression of faith by the APC Senate Caucus in efforts to resolve the lingering issues which trailed Bukola Saraki's election as Senate President. It also said it believed the move to be a major step forward in efforts to reuniting the various interest groups in the Senate, while presenting a common legislative front for the party. “We are particularly delighted that the consultations that were initiated towards the end of 2015 between the Party caucuses in the National Assembly and the party executives as well as other leading stakeholders of our party has yielded these results and the Senate has demonstrated its willingness to finally submit to the will of the Party in this regard “Recall that soon after the issue of election in the Senate occurred, the Party leadership had resolved that Senator Lawan be compensated with the position of the Senate Leader. Sadly, that directive was not fully complied with at the time. But we are happy to see this change effected, which represents a significant progress in our efforts to build a strong and united Party. With this development therefore, we are confident that the issues arising from the elections in the Senate in 2015 have been put to rest. While thanking Senator Ndume for his service and sacrifice to the party which it said “would not be forgotten”, the APC congratulated Senator Lawan, the new Senate Leader on his election by the APC caucus in the Senate, expressing the hope that “he will use his vast experience and knowledge to enhance legislative works to further our party’s agenda of change”.