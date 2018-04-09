Opponents of tenure elongation have carried the day in the All Progressives Congress (APC). Its National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, last night bowed to pressure from governors and party leaders to forego tenure extension. He has summoned an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) for 8am today to draw the timetable for state congresses and National Convention. The meeting will hold before the National Executive Committee (NEC) session begins at 11am. A member of the NWC said: “We were all shocked to get a text message inviting us for NWC meeting by 8am on Monday when all we were preparing for was the NEC session. READ MORE HERE