Breaking: APC governors supporting me - Obaseki says after PDP screening
Governor Obaseki has claimed his colleagues in the APC are still supporting him despite his defection to the PDP. The Edo governor made this known on Saturday.
www.legit.ng
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Politics APC Picks Worgu Boms To Replace Giadom – Tori Nigeria News
|Political News
|0
|Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, To Dump APC For PDP Next Week – Sahara Reporters
|Political News
|0
|Politics Edo APC set for 22 June governorship primary election - PM News
|Political News
|0
|Politics APC Is ‘Becoming Single Most Dangerous Threat’ To Buhari’s Legacy – Oyegun - Channels TV Nigeria
|Political News
|0
|Politics Oyegun: APC is becoming a threat to Buhari’s legacy - The Cable
|Political News
|0
|Similar threads
|Politics APC Picks Worgu Boms To Replace Giadom – Tori Nigeria News
|Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, To Dump APC For PDP Next Week – Sahara Reporters
|Politics Edo APC set for 22 June governorship primary election - PM News
|Politics APC Is ‘Becoming Single Most Dangerous Threat’ To Buhari’s Legacy – Oyegun - Channels TV Nigeria
|Politics Oyegun: APC is becoming a threat to Buhari’s legacy - The Cable