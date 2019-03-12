The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a list of the senators who emerged victorious in the February 23 elections. INEC released the list ahead of the presentation of certificates of return to the lawmakers on Thursday.
With a total of 62 senators, the All Progressives Congress (APC) …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2TwgyEC
Get More Nigeria Political News
With a total of 62 senators, the All Progressives Congress (APC) …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2TwgyEC
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]