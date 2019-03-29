Featured Thread #1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the election in 44 polling units. The commission announced the votes the two leading parties scored in the exercise and a summation by TheCable showed that Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 10,480 votes while Jibrilla Bindow of the …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2HZXpDJ
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2HZXpDJ
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]