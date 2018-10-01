A senior Pastor of the Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ in Akure, Ondo State, Pastor Adewale Giwa has stated that the political travails of Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode was caused by the sack of Presiding Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Venerable Femi Taiwo....
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2DGWzeG
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2DGWzeG
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[95]