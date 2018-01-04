My Nigerian colleagues always claimed to hear and see from God but failed in little discernment; are you people so blind that you cannot see that politicians had turned the attentions of the Entire nation against the church and men of God? By playing politics of bitterness and procured hardship upon the entire nation; but continue looting under the same government that have zero tolerance for corruption, Workers are not paid, no light, no good water or roads; I urge those who are really called to believe in the God that called them who will not allowed them to be tempted than they can bare to leave church practice and embark on good work of revivals and soul winning, from competition to totally rest in God; if this is done and you stay true; then it means you are called, and God will use you. I wept each times I visited Nigeria because a lots of works are left to be done spiritually and no one should blame hypocrisy because is a sign of failure on those who knows the truth; apostles, prophets, Evangelists, pastors, Bishops, leave politicians alone! Leave them for judgment, allow them to make decisions even to their own Down fall and face salvation purpose, Gold will bless you all.

Click to expand...