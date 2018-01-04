Submit Post Advertise

Politics APC Reacts To Father Mbaka's Prophecies On Buhari Against 2019 Election

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Samguine, Jan 4, 2018 at 11:37 AM.

  Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said it is not bound by the prophecies of any individual as regards the forthcoming presidential election in 2019.

    Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, while responding in a chat with INDEPENDENT to a statement credited to Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the fiery preacher who advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election, said the APC as a political party is not run based on prophecies, which, according to him, “is a personal conviction or belief”.

    Abdullahi, however, said anyone who feels the prophecies are true is at liberty to believe but added that the APC will only act and base its decisions on what is politically correct.

    “We cannot run a political party by prophecy. Prophecy is a matter of personal conviction or personal belief. The party cannot act based on any kinds of prophecies because we are not operating on that. We only act based on what is politically correct. People are free to believe such prophecies but our party will not act or take critical decisions based on prophecies”, he said.

    Mbaka had on Sunday night expressed disapproval of President Buhari’s leadership of Nigeria, and lamented that Nigerians had suffered untold hardship
     
    Samguine, Jan 4, 2018 at 11:37 AM
    Comments

  Prophet Daniel Ezekiel

    Prophet Daniel Ezekiel Member

    My Nigerian colleagues always claimed to hear and see from God but failed in little discernment; are you people so blind that you cannot see that politicians had turned the attentions of the Entire nation against the church and men of God? By playing politics of bitterness and procured hardship upon the entire nation; but continue looting under the same government that have zero tolerance for corruption, Workers are not paid, no light, no good water or roads; I urge those who are really called to believe in the God that called them who will not allowed them to be tempted than they can bare to leave church practice and embark on good work of revivals and soul winning, from competition to totally resting in God; if this is done and you stay true; then it means you are called, and God will use you. I wept each times I visited Nigeria because a lots of works are left to be done spiritually and no one should blame hypocrisy because is a sign of failure on those who knows the truth; apostles, prophets, Evangelists, pastors, Bishops, leave politicians alone! Leave them for judgment, allow them to make decisions even to their own Down fall and face salvation purpose, God will bless you all.
     
    Prophet Daniel Ezekiel, Jan 4, 2018 at 12:19 PM
    Prophet Daniel Ezekiel, Jan 4, 2018 at 12:19 PM
    #2
    • Like Like x 1
  kayode ajayi

    kayode ajayi KayJay

    If politicians are left alone the degeneration of value will leads to bestiality.
    If APC will take corrections then it can avert the prophesy because men only know in part.
     
    kayode ajayi, Jan 4, 2018 at 12:46 PM
    #3
    • Agree Agree x 1
  Prophet Daniel Ezekiel

    Prophet Daniel Ezekiel Member

    Yes exactly, Mr kayode Ajayi. They will never take corrections, because they are possessed by the power and the money;
    Politicians had a common character; been double minded which is against anything that is of God.
     
    Prophet Daniel Ezekiel, Jan 4, 2018 at 5:01 PM
    #4