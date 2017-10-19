The All Progressive Congress, APC, has stated that it will consult its constitution in determine its flag-bearer in the 2019 presidential elections. This is according to Bauchi state's Governor Mohammed Abubakar. He spoke after an expanded meeting of the party’s National Working Committee with state governors and principal officers of the National Assembly, at the party’s National Secretariat, on Wednesday. “This meeting has not deliberated on that but the APC has a constitution and that is one of the items that was discussed – the amendment to the constitution of the APC in order to faithfully hold the convention in line with democratic principles, and we will abide by the provisions of our constitution.” Article 20 (iii) of the APC Constitution 2014 stipulates that “nomination of candidates for (f) President shall be through direct or indirect primary election to be conducted at the appropriate level.” There is uncertainty about the position as it is unclear if President Muhamadu Buhari would seek re-election.