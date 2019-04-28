The Zamfara Independent Electoral Commission (ZSIEC) has declared the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of the Local Government Council election in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 42 political parties participated in the polls, …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2PzdkuA
Get More Nigeria Political News
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 42 political parties participated in the polls, …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2PzdkuA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]