Politics APC to Obasanjo: After Feb 16, you will realise you’re not God – TheCable

#1
Lanre Issa-Onilu, spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says former president Olusegun Obasanjo is haunted by his actions while in office, especially with regards to the conduct of elections.

Issa- Onilu said Obasanjo “would realise that he is not God” after the presidential election. He was reacting to allegations …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2ATfEqo

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]
NEWSLETTER

NEWSLETTER

Member
#2
#2
PROMO!!! PURCHASE DANGOTE CEMENT DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY AT A PROMO PRICE OF 13OO NAIRA PER BAG AND HAVE IT DELIVERED TO YOU ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA.

THIS IS ONLY FOR CUSTOMERS THAT ARE BUYING FROM 1OO BAGS,TRAILER LOADS OF 6OO BAGS, 9OO BAGS AND ABOVE.RICE IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR 1O,OOO NAIRA PER 5OKG BAG.

CONTACT THE MARKETING MANAGER ( SHEHU ABUBAKAR) ON
O 8 1 3 3 5 4 9 O 5 5 FOR BOOKINGS AND ENQUIRIES.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top