The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it won’t join the African Action Congress (AAC) to protest the second term victory of Rivers State governor,
Nyesom Wike, in the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state.
APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, made this known during …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Kj7dLZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Nyesom Wike, in the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state.
APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, made this known during …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Kj7dLZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]