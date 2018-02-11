Chief John Odigie Oyegun, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had maintained an impressive record of being punctual at the party’s national secretariat located at plot number 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse II Abuja. But soon after President Muhammadu Buhari announced the appointment of APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to lead the newly formed ‘Consultation, Reconciliation and Confidence Building Committee’, Oyegun’s punctuality which had attracted commendation from party faithful was said to have relaxed READ MORE HERE