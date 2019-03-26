The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of instigating violence in Kano.
Chaos erupted after Governor Abdulahi Ganduje was declared winner of the rerun held on Saturday. BMO Chairman and Secretary, Niyi Akisiju …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OrLgJ9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Chaos erupted after Governor Abdulahi Ganduje was declared winner of the rerun held on Saturday. BMO Chairman and Secretary, Niyi Akisiju …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OrLgJ9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]