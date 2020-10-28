Money Are Online Slots One Of The Most Common Hobbies For Men Today?


Traditions are hard to maintain and some are left behind by an ever-changing world. All cultures and businesses have traditions and the gambling industry is the same. Traditional gambling used to take place in land-based casinos and betting shops up and down the country. The majority of the clientele was male and the age group was mixed. The environment wasn’t very female friendly and few women would enter these intimidating betting jungles. The games of choice were sports betting at betting shops and traditional table games at casinos. This view of gambling held true until the online gambling revolution took hold in 1996.

Gambling Goes Mainstream​

What the introduction of online gambling essentially did was make gambling mainstream and popular. It brought punters a wider option of games to gamble on and these games appealed to a larger audience. More females caught the gambling bug too and they moved away from bingo to online slots like Dragon Kingdom Game. Interestingly, men also left behind sports betting and table games and also moved to online slots.

Since a massive part of gambling, including major gambling brands moved online, these have become the preferred gambling outlets of punters. Men have left behind the betting shops and land-based casinos and embraced the slots world and playing slots has become a common and popular pastime for many of them. This hobby can be indulged in from the comfort of their own homes or whilst on the go. Despite this, recent research has discovered that 39% of online slots players are in fact female and they are also attracted to the convenience that online slots offer, they also like the anonymity that online casinos gives them. However, the main portion of slots players is male and their common hobby has become more of a social one.

Playing Slots Socially​

There has been a growing trend amongst slots players that has seen them share their gaming exploits with an audience and this is especially popular with male gamblers. Some players see slots as more than a hobby and they stream the exploits for the masses to see on YouTube channels. The stakes here are high and so are the wins and losses. However, it does make for some thrilling viewing. Another popular part of slots play is entering online casino tournaments and competing with fellow online punters for cash prizes and free spins. Again it’s mostly male players who like to add a competitive edge to slots playing. Males are also more likely to gamble more and at higher stakes and this is what attracts them to slots.

Final Thoughts​

Men still dominate the gambling world, but not to the degree they used to. Slots are the most popular form of gambling for men and many male punters indulge in their hobby on a regular basis. It suits the form of gambling that males are attracted to, it’s fast, unpredictable and for the time being, the stakes and risks can be high.
 
