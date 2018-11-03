As preparations for the 2019 presidential elections draw nearer, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has urged candidate Atiku Abubakar to remain focused and not be distracted by agents of the ruling APC.
National President of the AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2JCfR4k
Get More Nigeria Political News
National President of the AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2JCfR4k
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]