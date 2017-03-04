Two top division games in the Argentine league has been postponed by the country's Football Association following the collapse of negotiations to call off a players' strike. The strike involves players in over 200 clubs. Many Argentine clubs are facing a major financial crisis and have not paid the salaries of their players for several months. The footballers' union says the strike will go on until the players have been paid what they are owed. The two matches postponed were Rosario Central v Godoy Cruz, in the city of Rosario, and San Lorenzo v Belgrano, in Buenos Aires. The crisis began after senior officials at the Football Association (AFA) were implicated in a corruption scandal involving television broadcasting rights.