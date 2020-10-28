Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Army Has No Right To Enforce Curfew By Shooting People – Falana | Independent Newspapers Nigeria
Barrister Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in this phone interview with Cable Television, Arise TV on Wednesday, speaks on the attack on peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos. AKINWUNMI KING monitored the interview from Lagos and brings the excerpts: For the benefit...
www.independent.ng