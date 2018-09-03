Place your Ad here for $135.00 per Week!

Metro Army speaks on ‘Boko Haram killing 30 soldiers’ – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Nigerian Army has debunked the alleged killing of 30 soldiers by Boko Haram terrorists at Zari village in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an international wire service had reported that troops deployed in Zari …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NFaa6J

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top