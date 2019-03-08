Bedmate Furniture Limited is recruiting to fill the position of: Assistant Showroom Manager. The position is located in Lagos State.
Interested candidates should possess minimum of a first Degree/ HND in Business Administration...
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2ELAaKp
Get more Latest Jobs
Interested candidates should possess minimum of a first Degree/ HND in Business Administration...
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2ELAaKp
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[32]