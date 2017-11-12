Submit Post Advertise

Metro ASUP Indefinite Strike Begins Monday

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Nov 12, 2017 at 7:47 AM.

Tags:
    The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics is set to embark on an indefinite strike starting from Monday, 13th of November 2017.

    This was the outcome of the National Executive Council meeting of ASUP held on Saturday at the Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna State, ChannelsTV says.

    It follows the failure of the Federal Government to implement all the agreements it entered with the union since 2016.

    The union lamented that despite the long period given to the government to address some of the issues it raised, the government did not consider it necessary to address the demands for improved funding of polytechnic education in the country.
     

    Comments