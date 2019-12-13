Metro ASUU opposed passage of anti-sexual harassment bill – Omo-Agege – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Nigeria's Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has accused members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of strongly opposing passage of the anti-sexual harassment bill in the 8th senate. The Delta-born senator who reintroduced the bill in the 9th senate, disclosed this while speaking at a policy dialogue on the anti-sexual harrasment bill in Abuja.....

Ovie Omo-Agege.jpg

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/34lD2J3

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top