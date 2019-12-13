Nigeria's Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has accused members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of strongly opposing passage of the anti-sexual harassment bill in the 8th senate. The Delta-born senator who reintroduced the bill in the 9th senate, disclosed this while speaking at a policy dialogue on the anti-sexual harrasment bill in Abuja.....
