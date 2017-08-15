The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Monday declared a nationwide indefinite strike. Some schools have complied with the order while some are yet to. Here are the schools who aren't on strike: Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU says it will not join the strike. University of Ilorin, UNILORIN says it will not join the strike. UNILAG. Authorities at the University of Lagos to comply from Wednesday. LASU. The Lagos State University is currently on a lecture-free week pending examinations. Authorities say they'll comply as soon as possible. University of Benin, UNIBEN. To join strike on Wednesday Ambrose Ali University, AAU. To join strike on Wednesday University of Abuja, UNIABUJA. To join on Wednesday. Ebonyi State University (EBSU) said it will hold a congress to decide whether to comply or not. Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. To make a decision on Wednesday.