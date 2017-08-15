Submit Post Advertise

Metro ASUU Strike: LIST of Universities Yet To Comply

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Aug 15, 2017

    The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Monday declared a nationwide indefinite strike.

    Some schools have complied with the order while some are yet to. Here are the schools who aren't on strike:

    • Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU says it will not join the strike.
    • University of Ilorin, UNILORIN says it will not join the strike.
    • UNILAG. Authorities at the University of Lagos to comply from Wednesday.
    • LASU. The Lagos State University is currently on a lecture-free week pending examinations. Authorities say they'll comply as soon as possible.
    • University of Benin, UNIBEN. To join strike on Wednesday
    • Ambrose Ali University, AAU. To join strike on Wednesday
    • University of Abuja, UNIABUJA. To join on Wednesday.
    • Ebonyi State University (EBSU) said it will hold a congress to decide whether to comply or not.
    • Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. To make a decision on Wednesday.
     

