Livy Uzoukwu, a counsel to Atiku Abubakar, says the legal team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate has sufficient fact to back its case. Speaking with reporters in Abuja, the lawyer said although the team had challenges accessing the electoral materials, that would not deter them from continuing …
