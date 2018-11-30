  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Atiku Abubakar Applies For US Visa – Nairaland

#1
Online media has gathered that Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has applied for a visa to enable him to visit the United States.

This was learnt yesterday. It was gathered that the former Vice-President appeared for …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2SiPUd3

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[85]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top