Atiku alleged that Abdullahi, who heads the Border Communities Development Agency (BDCA) approved fake contracts to the tune of N18b which has been funneled to Buhari’s re-election campaign.
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has accused President Buhari’s son-in-law, Mr. Junaid …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RMrXhU
Get More Nigeria Political News
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has accused President Buhari’s son-in-law, Mr. Junaid …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RMrXhU
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]