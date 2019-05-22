The Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar has advised parents on what to do as Nigeria experiences an increasing rate of suicide among youths.
In a tweet he shared, Atiku advised that close attention should be paid by parents for early signs of depression …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2VIft8S
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a tweet he shared, Atiku advised that close attention should be paid by parents for early signs of depression …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2VIft8S
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]