The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said that the Minister of Information ‘Lai Mohammed should be arrested for a breach of security’ and apologized to him and the PDP.
Atiku and Lai Mohammed Atiku in a statement Paul Ibe, his spokesman, said Lai …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2JAmwPm
Get More Nigeria Political News
Atiku and Lai Mohammed Atiku in a statement Paul Ibe, his spokesman, said Lai …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2JAmwPm
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[90]