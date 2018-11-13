Politics Atiku Financially Broke, PDP In Serious Difficulties On Funding – APC – Nairaland

#1
The ruling All Progressives Congress and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday disagreed over the funding of the former vice-president’s campaigns.

While the APC claimed that Atiku and his party faced serious difficulties raising funds …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Psiyvm

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[134]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top